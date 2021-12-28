TRENTON, NJ. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Supreme Court has vacated the verdict of a woman who was convicted of killing her young son.
Michelle Lodzinski was found guilty by a jury in 2016 of the murder of 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey.
He was last seen in 1991 and his body was found a year later.
Lodzinski claimed her son disappeared from a Sayreville carnival, but later changed her story, saying he was abducted.
The case was reopened in 2011 and in August of 2014 Lodzinski was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.
The guilty verdict came two years later.
But on Tuesday, the court, in a 4-3 decision, ruled there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lodzinski purposely or knowingly caused her son's death.
