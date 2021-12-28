CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID.

Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities.

In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility.

Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later.

