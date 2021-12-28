CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and 10+ degrees warmer. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Some rain will push through with a little snow well north. Temps will fall into the 40s.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain/drizzle in the morning, otherwise, mainly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: A chance of showers and milder. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

