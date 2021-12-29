NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CityMD is once again temporarily closing some locations due to COVID staffing shortages.
“To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues,” the company said in a statement.READ MORE: COVID-19 In New Jersey: Paterson Adds 4 Mobile Testing Sites, Hoboken Begins Indoor Mask Mandate
Here’s the full list of temporarily closed locations:
New Jersey:
– CityMD Jersey City- Grove Street
– Please visit CityMD Jersey City- Journal Square
– CityMD Raritan
– Please visit CityMD East Brunswick
– CityMD Wayne
– Please visit CityMD Clifton
– CityMD Oakland (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Butler
CityMD Manahawkin (Effective 12/29)
-Please visit CityMD Lanoka Harbor
Bronx:
– CityMD East Fordham
– Please visit CityMD West Fordham
– CityMD East 161st
– Please visit CityMD South Bronx- The Hub
– CityMD Soundview
– Please visit CityMD Southern Boulevard
– CityMD Westchester Square (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Parkchester
Brooklyn:
– CityMD Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.
– Please visit CityMD Bensonhurst 86th Street
– CityMD Cobble Hill
– Please visit CityMD Brooklyn Heights
– CityMD Prospect Park South
– Please visit CityMD Crown Heights
– CityMD Boerum Hill (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Prospect Heights
– CityMD Bay Ridge (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Sunset Park
Manhattan:
– CityMD East 14th
– Please visit CityMD West 14thREAD MORE: Confetti Tested In Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve
– CityMD East 50th
– Please visit CityMD East 37th
– CityMD West 39th
– Please visit CityMD West 29th
– CityMD West 125th
– Please visit CityMD West Harlem
– CityMD East 96th (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD East 86th Street
– CityMD Financial District (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Tribeca
Queens:
– CityMD Corona
– Please visit CityMD Jackson Heights
– CityMD Ditmars
– Please visit CityMD Long Island City
– CityMD Woodhaven
– Please visit CityMD Ozone Park
– CityMD Rego Park (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Forest Hills
– CityMD Sunnyside (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Maspeth
Long Island:
– CityMD Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy
– Please visit CityMD Bay Shore- South Sunrise Hwy
– CityMD Merrick
– Please visit CityMD Bellmore
– CityMD Patchogue (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Sayville
– CityMD Mineola (Effective 12/29)
– Please visit CityMD Carle Place
Westchester:
– CityMD Eastchester
– Please visit CityMD Hartsdale
– CityMD Mamaroneck (Effective 12/29)MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Fears Hanging Over Ghislaine Maxwell Trial As Deliberations Continue For A Fifth Day
– Please visit CityMD White Plains