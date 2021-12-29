BREAKING NEWSGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of 5 Charges In Sex Trafficking Trial
By CBSNewYork Team
STAMFORD, Conn. (NewYork)Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut’s much-needed shipment of COVID-19 at-home test kits is currently delayed.

The governor said Wednesday it’s due to shipping and warehouse delays that are beyond the state’s control.

Lamont said his staff and multiple state agencies are working on the issue.

Once the tests arrive, the city of Stamford plans to quickly distribute the kits.

Mayor Caroline Simmons said the city will get 17,000 at-home test kits.

High-risk individuals and those 65 and older will be a priority, as well as those experiencing symptoms or those who have been exposed to the virus.

The city also plans to open three drive-thru testing sites.

“This will be the first of many efforts to continue to increase testing capacity, and we want to remind residents that we still have capacity to test about 2,500 residents a day,” at our other sites, including Cove, as well as a pop-up sites that we have today and tomorrow at Rippowam Middle School, as well as about seven pharmacies that are offering testing,” Simmons said.

The mayor also said test kits will be distributed to homebound seniors, senior residences, and daycare centers.

