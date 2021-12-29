CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Jury deliberations continue in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial.

The judge says she’s concerned the city’s COVID surge could derail proceedings after the jury ended a fourth full day of deliberations Tuesday without a verdict.

She’s considering asking jurors to deliberate longer hours until a verdict is reached.

Jurors are deciding whether Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six federal counts.

