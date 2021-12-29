NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury deliberations continue in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial.
The judge says she's concerned the city's COVID surge could derail proceedings after the jury ended a fourth full day of deliberations Tuesday without a verdict.
She's considering asking jurors to deliberate longer hours until a verdict is reached.
Jurors are deciding whether Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six federal counts.