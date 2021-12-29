GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A home health aide has been charged with killing her 83-year-old patient.
Gail Godwin, 63, is facing manslaughter charges.
Police responding to a 911 call to a home on Monroe Street in Garden City Monday night found her patient, identified as John Busch, dead with a deep cut to his head.
Investigators claim Godwin hit Bush with a wooden object and did not seek medical attention for hours.
“Gail Godwin did not call for an ambulance, did not get any further medical attention for this man, and instead attempted to clean up the blood around the house caused by her assault,” said Steve Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police.
Godwin was arrested at the scene.
She’s charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.