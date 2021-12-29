HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A new mask mandate begins Wednesday in Hoboken.
As of 6 a.m., anyone entering a public indoor space in Hoboken will be required to wear a face covering.
The executive order applies to anyone over the age of 2, except when actively eating or drinking.
It’s one of several new mandates in New Jersey.READ MORE: Westchester County Center Reopens For COVID Testing
In Paterson, there's a new executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility.
An executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later.