MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police unveiled a new effort to improve road safety ahead of New Year’s Eve.
Commissioner Patrick Ryder says all county police officers will be out in force, identifying and arresting impaired drivers.
He says those celebrating on New Year's Eve need to take common sense steps to stay safe.
“We’re asking you to get ‘TUF’ … Take a taxi, call an Uber or call a friend. Do not drive yourself,” Ryder said.
There are also plans to post officers at what are known as high accident frequency locations to ensure drivers are following traffic laws.
Locations and dates will be announced on the department’s social media sites.