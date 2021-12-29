NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update on a shootout involving an off-duty police lieutenant outside a Queens nightclub.
The NYPD has released new video of a man they're calling a "person of interest."
It happened Dec. 16 in Woodside. Police say at least three armed men wearing ski masks tried to rob the off-duty lieutenant, who was shot several times.
One suspect died after being wounded in the shootout. Another was arrested, and is facing charges.
As of now, that third suspect remains on the loose.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.