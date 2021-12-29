PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As COVID-19 cases rise in New Jersey, elected officials across the state are taking new action.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh held a news conference on Wednesday and announced he’s adding four new mobile testing sites because of long lines all over the city.

“I’m already late,” resident Oscar Venegas told CBS2’s Leah Mishkin.

Venegas said he had been waiting three hours to get a test at the only drive-thru site in the city.

“That’s why I came at 6 in the morning, to be at the job before 8 a.m. But I called them already to say I’m gonna be late,” Venegas said.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️20,483 new positive PCR tests

➡️1,288,136 total positive PCR tests

➡️6,590 new positive antigen tests

➡️207,218 total positive antigen tests

➡️50 new confirmed deaths

➡️26,118 total confirmed deaths

➡️2,849 probable deaths

https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/zZEcHQ1NIe — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 29, 2021

Sayegh said he knows the frustration people in his city are feeling. That’s why he’s adding the additional mobile testing sites. They’ll go to locations with long lines to help alleviate the situation.

“Thanksgiving, we had Christmas, and now we have New Year’s coming up, so everybody wants to play it safe and they should,” Sayegh said.

The mayor said daily infection rates are on the rise, as cases in Paterson have doubled in the past few days. There were 600 new cases reported Tuesday.

“Our vaccination rate is 98%. That’s gotta be working on people. It’ll make it less severe,” Sayegh said.

Still, the mayor isn’t taking any chances. He put a new mask mandate in place this week, requiring anyone inside a city-owned or operated building to wear one.

“I think they’re good to keep people safe. I don’t mind them. I know that it’s for the better of society, so it’s OK for me, but I know some people are not happy about it. But we gotta keep people safe,” Jersey City resident Julie Heyboer said.

Hoboken officials are also requiring masks indoors now at all commercial and public buildings. Face coverings can only come down if people are eating or drinking.

One resident waiting in line at a CityMD to get tested welcomed the tighter rules.

“Cases are surging. Mask mandate is for public health. I’m for it,” he said.

CityMD announced it was closing five testing sites in New Jersey. The company said it is being done to “preserve our ability to staff our sites,” since they’re operating at full capacity.

An executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.