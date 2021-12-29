NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More preparations were made for New Year’s Eve in Times Square Wednesday morning.
Multicolored confetti rained down from the marquee of the Hard Rock Cafe in a test run for ringing in 2022.
That's when 3,000 pounds of confetti will be released.
"As the ball drops 75 feet in 60 seconds, the numerals will light up and a blizzard of confetti will blanket Times Square in celebration. We're here today to make sure that that looks great for the entire world," an organizer said.
The confetti will include thousands of wishes from people who have submitted them on actual confetti at the New Year’s Eve wishing wall in Times Square.