NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The W train is suspended Wednesday.
The MTA tweeted “like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge.”READ MORE: Teachers Union Calls On Parents To Sign COVID Testing Consent Forms, Get Children Vaccinated As NYC Public Schools Get Set To Return
As an alternative, use N or R trains.READ MORE: NYPD Release Video Of Person Of Interest In Shooting Of Off-Duty Lieutenant In Queens
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
W service is suspended. Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We're running as much train service as we can with the operators we have available.
As an alternative, use an N train in Queens or an R train in Manhattan.
— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 29, 2021
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times