By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, MTA, New York, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The W train is suspended Wednesday.

The MTA tweeted “like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge.”

As an alternative, use N or R trains.

