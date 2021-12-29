CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Westchester officials are reopening the County Center as a COVID testing facility.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has been exposed to COVID, will be able to get tested by appointment only.

The site will not serve those looking to get tested as a requirement for travel.

To make an appointment, CLICK HERE.

