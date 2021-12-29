WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Westchester officials are reopening the County Center as a COVID testing facility.
Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has been exposed to COVID, will be able to get tested by appointment only.READ MORE: Teachers Union Calls On Parents To Sign COVID Testing Consent Forms, Get Children Vaccinated As NYC Public Schools Get Set To Return
The site will not serve those looking to get tested as a requirement for travel.READ MORE: Hoboken Indoor Mask Mandate Begins
