By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Much like yesterday, we started off early this morning with a steady batch of light rain moving through.
That has now exited and once again, while the clouds linger today, much of the day will be dry outside of a passing shower or two.
Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower or drizzle. High: 48.
Tonight: Cloudy, spotty shower, some fog develops late. Low: 45.
New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy start, but we’re optimistic for some breaks of sun by afternoon. High: 53.
As we approach midnight, it still looks like we’ll be mild and dry with temps in the upper 40s.

Soon after, rain starts to move in overnight and the first day of 2022 will be mild, but wet with periods of rain through the day.