STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that at-home, rapid COVID-19 test kits ordered by the state still have not arrived.
"My hope is that we're going to have a lot more tests, rapid tests very soon, hopefully in time for the new school year, which is January 3rd," he said.
Distribution of 1 million tests to the public was supposed to begin Thursday.
Another 2 million tests will be set aside for distribution at schools.
Lamont says supply chain and warehouse problems have held up the orders.
One million masks, however, are ready to be given out.