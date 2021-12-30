CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Air Travel, Coronavirus, COVID-19, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Local TV, New Jersey, New York, Newark Liberty International Airport, Travel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)COVID cases among airline pilots and crews continue to impact flights with more than 1,000 canceled nationwide Thursday.

In our area, 41 flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 14 at LaGuardia and 62 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

In terms of delays, 84 flights were impacted at JFK, 52 at LaGuardia and 93 at Newark.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

JetBlue, meanwhile, is so short-staffed the airline is removing nearly 1,300 flights from its schedule between now and Jan. 13.

Flight cancelations have been skyrocketing since Christmas Eve.

CBSNewYork Team