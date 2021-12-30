NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases among airline pilots and crews continue to impact flights with more than 1,000 canceled nationwide Thursday.
In our area, 41 flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 14 at LaGuardia and 62 at Newark Liberty International Airport.
In terms of delays, 84 flights were impacted at JFK, 52 at LaGuardia and 93 at Newark.
JetBlue, meanwhile, is so short-staffed the airline is removing nearly 1,300 flights from its schedule between now and Jan. 13.
Flight cancelations have been skyrocketing since Christmas Eve.