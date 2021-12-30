UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County is distributing free at-home COVID tests and expanding PCR testing in response to growing demand.
20,000 test kits will be given out during a drive-thru event Thursday at Mitchel Field in Uniondale.
It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a limit of three kits per car.
The county is also partnering with Northwell Health to offer free PCR testing at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn.
Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.