By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good evening all,

For tonight, it will be rather mild for December standards, with a low in the upper 40s. Fog, drizzle, and light rain are also possible.

Friday begins a warming trend with a high around 55. It will be mostly cloudy, but some peeks of sun are possible in the afternoon.

New Year’s Eve festivities should go off without a hitch, as temps will be steady, holding in the upper 40s to around 50, and rain holds off until after midnight.

For New Year’s Day, it will be even milder, with temps approaching 60, however, it will be a rather wet day. Saturday night continues to stay mild, with lows in the upper 40s, with on-and-off rain, which could be heavy at times.

There will be one last day of mild temperatures on Sunday, with mostly cloudy conditions and a high in the upper 50s. The high will occur in the early afternoon. By Sunday night, temps will drop sharply into the upper 20s with the passage of a cold front. It will also be windy, sending wind chills into the single digits. Quite a drop!