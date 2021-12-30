NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Various New York City services are feeling the strain brought on by the spike in COVID cases brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The FDNY is seeing an uptick of non-emergency calls to 911.

The Fire Department posted a message on social media saying ambulances do not provide COVID testing, and patients are not transported to a hospital for testing upon request.

The department is urging New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency.

“Only call 9-1-1 if you need help right away. If you have severe symptoms including shortness of breathe, chest pain, high fever or low oxygen level go to an emergency department, call 911,” the FDNY said in the message.

“If you are not severely ill, allow first responders to assist those most in need. Only call 911 if you need help right away,” the FDNY said. “For situations that are not an emergency, or if you need help finding a health care provider, call 311.”

The message comes as the FDNY says 30% of its EMS personnel are out on medical leave. Some 17% of firefighters are also out on medical leave.

During March-April of 2020, the height of the pandemic, EMS had about 25% of its personnel on medical leave.

The FDNY says all firehouses and EMS stations are open and are responding to all calls for help. The FDNY says call volume is elevated, but not at the record numbers during the height of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, several subway lines have suspended operations due to understaffing.

The MTA says the B and Z subway lines have joined the W line and not run Thursday.

The W was suspended all day Wednesday due to staffing shortages.

Riders are encouraged to seek alternative subway routes.

