NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Various New York City services are feeling the strain brought on by the spike in COVID cases brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The FDNY is seeing an uptick of non-emergency calls to 911.READ MORE: NYPD Making Final Security Preparations For New Year's Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place
The Fire Department posted a message on social media saying ambulances do not provide COVID testing, and patients are not transported to a hospital for testing upon request.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
The department is urging New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency.
“Only call 9-1-1 if you need help right away. If you have severe symptoms including shortness of breathe, chest pain, high fever or low oxygen level go to an emergency department, call 911,” the FDNY said in the message.
New Yorkers – ambulances do not provide testing for COVID-19, and patients are not transported to a hospital to be tested upon request. Transport decisions are made based on medical needs. Please only call 911 during a real emergency. For non-emergencies, call 311. pic.twitter.com/ICwjX6t07x
— FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2021
“If you are not severely ill, allow first responders to assist those most in need. Only call 911 if you need help right away,” the FDNY said. “For situations that are not an emergency, or if you need help finding a health care provider, call 311.”
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
The message comes as the FDNY says 30% of its EMS personnel are out on medical leave. Some 17% of firefighters are also out on medical leave.READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike
During March-April of 2020, the height of the pandemic, EMS had about 25% of its personnel on medical leave.
The FDNY says all firehouses and EMS stations are open and are responding to all calls for help. The FDNY says call volume is elevated, but not at the record numbers during the height of the pandemic.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Meanwhile, several subway lines have suspended operations due to understaffing.
The MTA says the B and Z subway lines have joined the W line and not run Thursday.
The W was suspended all day Wednesday due to staffing shortages.
Riders are encouraged to seek alternative subway routes.MORE NEWS: Nassau County Distributing 20,000 At-Home COVID Test Kits At Mitchel Field In Uniondale
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home