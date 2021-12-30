CBSN New YorkWatch Now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse will be partially smoke-free in 2022.

Open outdoor smoking will be banned on the grounds during the fair, officials said.

There will be designated smoking areas.

Onondaga County officials praised the new rule.

The 2022 fair runs from August 24-September 5.

