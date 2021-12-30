SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse will be partially smoke-free in 2022.
Open outdoor smoking will be banned on the grounds during the fair, officials said.READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams To Outline COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike
There will be designated smoking areas.READ MORE: Funeral Thursday For FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, Who Died At Staten Island Firehouse Over Weekend
Onondaga County officials praised the new rule.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: 75-Year-Old Man Attacked From Behind Inside Upper West Side Bank Lobby
The 2022 fair runs from August 24-September 5.