NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is preparing for the scaled-back New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

Police barricades are in place and the department’s final security preparations are underway, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Thursday.

The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing.

It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

“You’re probably more likely to see what’s happening, rather than have someone 6-foot-5 in front of you,” one person said.

In addition to bag checks, police will be in charge of checking the vaccination status of those attending. Anyone older than 5 will need to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID to get into the so-called “frozen zone.”

“It’s my first time in New York, but both of ours for New Year’s,” said Nikki Sharrock, who is from the United Kingdom. “I think that having a big push over in the States to get everybody vaccinated at the moment was just great.”

Visitors said they like the restrictions and hope they make New Year’s Eve in Times Square a safer, more enjoyable experience.

“The only reason me and my wife came here, because of the requirements to be here,” said Jose Soto, a Los Angeles resident.

“It’s appealing because we’re all about stopping the spread,” said Jennifer Bowmaster, from Jacksonville, Florida.

The NYPD has locked or removed trash cans and mailboxes in the area as a safety precaution. The department is expected to outline more security measures Thursday afternoon.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.