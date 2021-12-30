NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID cases rising, some hospitals in New Haven are limiting access to patients.
Starting Thursday, Yale New Haven Health patients having procedures will have to meet visitors outside to be picked up.
Only one support person will be allowed to accompany expecting mothers, and only one guardian at a time will be allowed with pediatric patients.
