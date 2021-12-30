YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Yonkers is opening more COVID testing sites as the city prepares for students to return to school on Monday.
Long lines were found at three new testing locations at schools.
Yonkers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin M. Quezada wants to test as many students and staff as possible so that children can continue in-person learning.
“There is no doubt whatsoever, keeping children at home is what is most negatively impactful for young people and we really want to avoid that,” he said.
"Our kids being home, being remote isn't optimum. We want our kids in a classroom setting. We want them learning," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.
Yonkers officials say 800 people were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.