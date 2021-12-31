STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says 465,000 at-home rapid COVID tests arrived Friday and more are on the way.
He hopes to begin distributing them to cities and towns right away but wants to make sure they go to people who need them first.
“If you are showing symptoms, get a test. If you are going to be going into school on Monday, public safety worker, forward-facing public folks, feel like you may have something going on, get a test. Otherwise, if you can hold off a little bit,” Lamont said.
The governor also said hundreds of thousands of N95 masks will be made available to help keep people safe as the surge in COVID cases continues.