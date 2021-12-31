PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New Year’s Eve celebrations are canceled in two Long Island towns.
The village of Patchogue‘s popular “Midnight on Main Street” was called off. It’s an event that attracts thousands of families who gather to help ring in the new year.READ MORE: Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year's Eve Celebration
It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.READ MORE: PHOTOS: Scaled Back New Year's Eve Celebration Held In Times Square Amid COVID Spike
Town officials had hoped to resume the festivities this year, but they say the current COVID situation is too risky and there are public safety staffing concerns.
“We can say to people, everybody has to wear a mask, but to have the manpower to enforce that is very difficult,” Patchogue Mayor Paul V. Pontieri said.MORE NEWS: Connecticut Boy Seriously Burned While Trying Social Media 'Whoosh Bottle' Challenge
The village of Farmingdale also canceled their New Year’s Eve celebration.