NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say stole mail in the Bronx.
It happened Monday at 11:45 a.m. at Grand Concourse and East Burnside Avenues.
Police say a postal worker was delivering the mail when a man approached him and threatened to shoot him.
The suspect grabbed a bunch of the mail and ran off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.