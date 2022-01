NYPD Officer Struck By Bullet Outside East Harlem Precinct A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that can help lead to an arrest.

'Hope Is Walking Into City Hall': Eric Adams Vows To Make City Government Better On Whirlwind First Day As NYC MayorIn addition to responding to a police officer who was shot, he rode the subway to work, called 911 to report a crime and told New Yorkers that his first 100 days will be dedicated to something he called "GSD" -- getting stuff done.