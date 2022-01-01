NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is beginning the new year in the hospital after being shot while resting in his car between his shifts.

It happened Saturday morning outside the 25 Precinct in East Harlem.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, police say the officer fractured his skull, but after surgery, is expected to make a full recovery.

While police search for the person responsible, our new city leaders are sending a strong message gun violence will not be tolerated.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD police commissioner Keechant Sewell pledged to tackle gun violence head on in their first news conference together since being sworn in.

“You don’t start bringing in the new year with bringing in violence. It’s unacceptable,” Adams said.

Adams and Sewell set the tone on their first day on the job.

“We will find those who are carrying guns and we will make sure that they are removed off our streets,” Adams said.

“We will not tolerate gun violence in this city,” Sewell said.

The officer, after a New Year’s Eve shift, decided to rest in his personal car parked in the lot at the 25 Precinct along 119th Street before his next tour.

“He’s in his driver’s seat, he’s reclined and the bullet comes through and hits him in the head from the rear passenger window,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

“It appears that the bullet was fired from a significant distance away. It’s hard to tell who the intended target was, if any, but let me say this, there are no stray bullets. There is someone firing that weapon,” Sewell said.

Police say the officer woke up around 6:15 a.m. in pain with his window shattered by the bullet.

Below is a picture of the round that penetrated the officer's vehicle.

An on-duty sergeant saw the officer getting out of the car with his head bleeding and he was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

“We are lucky, fortunate and grateful on this New Year’s Day,” Sewell said.

Doctors say, after surgery, the seven-year veteran of the NYPD will make a full recovery.

“He was hit in the temple and the bullet was deflected partly by the window or his skull,” one doctor said. “It missed vital structures by millimeters.”

Investigators say no officers heard the gunshots, but they canvassed the area for evidence that could lead to the shooter.

Meanwhile, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch is calling this is an opportunity sit down with new city leadership.

“And have real discussions on how we can solve these problems, not only for my members, but for each and every one of you in the neighborhoods as well,” he said.

Neighbors hope city leaders stick to the promise to curb violence in the city.

“There’s been a lot of shooting around here. One kid was killed over there on the corner, like, last month … and now a cop sleeping in the car. More dangerous,” East Harlem resident Yeisy Santiago said.

“Who wants to bring in the new year like this? But I’m very sorry for the officer, and I hope they catch whoever did it,” East Harlem resident Michael Hall said.

Police have not released the injured officer’s name, but he was described as a married father of two.

Early this morning an off-duty Police Officer was shot outside the 25 Precinct by someone who chose to fire a gun. Luckily he is going to be ok. That bullet could have struck anyone. Help us find the person who committed this violent act.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that can help lead to an arrest.