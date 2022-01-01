NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some newborns have come into the world with a special distinction — they’re the first babies born in the Tri-State Area in this brand new year.

NYC Health and Hospitals reports that Leyla Garcia was born at the stroke of midnight in Coney Island.

Northwell Health says weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces, Ashton Robert Gabriel came into the world right at midnight, too, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

He’s the third baby for parents Megan and Rosendy.

“The doctor’s like, ‘C’mon Megan, you can do this. We can make a midnight baby,'” Megan Gabriel said.

She told CBS2’s Thalia Perez those were the moments just ten minutes before midnight when she began pushing. At the stroke of midnight, her beaming bundle of joy arrived.

“As soon as he came out, the doctor was like, ‘I have some news for you guys. You’re both positive [for COVID-19].’ I was like, ‘No!’ I couldn’t believe it,” Megan Gabriel said.

She says although they have no symptoms, both she and her husband tested positive for COVID and that meant taken extra precautions near their newborn.

“So scary at the same time,” Megan Gabriel said.

A few miles away at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island, Brooke Yodice and Jack Matoske were awaiting the arrival of their first daughter.

“We had the ball drop on from Times Square because we were trying to count down with that. That way we’d know how close to midnight it was,” Matoske said.

And surprised these new parents were because Yodice’s due date was actually Jan. 7.

“[I told her] I don’t think you’re gonna go full term,” Matoske said.

“And I thought she was gonna come right after Christmas. I just had a feeling, but… she didn’t,” Yodice said.

Growing families and starting a new chapter gives these parents even more of a reason to celebrate the new year.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.