NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students attending SUNY and CUNY schools will be required to get a COVID vaccine booster shot, once eligible, in order to be on campus for the spring semester, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.
The mandate takes effect Jan. 15, 2022.READ MORE: NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year's Celebration
“We are asking all schools to ensure that students, before they return, are boosted. They are required to be vaccinated, now we’re putting on an additional requirement. In order to return to your college campus, you have to be boosted,” Hochul said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Students ineligible for a booster shot when the mandate takes effect will be allowed on campus. Once eligible, they must get the shot to stay on campus.
Faculty will also need to be vaccinated under the new requirements.READ MORE: Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City's 110th Mayor
“This is how we’re going to ensure that these campuses stay open,” Hochul said. “When a community college shuts down, or a SUNY school or a private school shuts down, that is devastating to the local economy. We can avoid this, because last time we didn’t have vaccinations, we didn’t have boosters, we didn’t have the rapid testing available.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Indoor mask mandates will be in place and students must test negative for COVID in order to return to campus after the winter break.
Students have to follow the state and CDC-recommended quarantine and isolation policies if they test positive.MORE NEWS: Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year's Eve Celebration
Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 31.