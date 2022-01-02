By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a very rainy day to start off the year, things won’t be quite as wet today.

It’s still mainly clouds with a few showers around, specifically late afternoon and early evening as a front moves through. We’re mild in the 50s once again, but not for long…

Temps crash tonight into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens and even single digits for some to the NW by the time we wake up Monday!

The other change in the forecast? Some light snow is looking likely Monday, especially to the south and east.

A storm that was poised to pass well off the coast has trended to the northwest with the overnight model runs. We’ll get grazed by the precip field, and obviously… it’ll be plenty cold enough for snow.

The cut-off in snow totals will be large, likely going from a few inches to nothing over a short distance.

For the most part, expect the highest totals south and far east, with little or nothing in the NW suburbs. The city is currently in the 1-2″ range.

We’ll have a complete look at what to expect on CBS2 News tonight!