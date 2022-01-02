NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week.
Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.READ MORE: Teachers Union Calls On Parents To Sign COVID Testing Consent Forms, Get Children Vaccinated As NYC Public Schools Get Set To Return
On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — almost 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday.
“The stats are clear. The safest place for children is inside a school. The numbers of transmissions are low,” Adams said.
But the United Federation of Teachers is not confident it will be safe.
“That’s why we advised the mayor today that we should go remote for at least a couple of days, because we need to really figure out where we’re at in staffing capacity,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said. “Teachers are informing us, um, that they cannot come in. Their child tested positive. They tested positive. We’ve seen COVID over the holidays that we never saw before.”
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait timesREAD MORE: New York City To Implement 'Stay Safe And Stay Open' Initiative, Doubling Testing For COVID-19 In Schools
The union sent a letter to staff, saying starting Monday double the amount of students — around 20% — will be COVID tested, and that more home tests are available for staff or students experiencing symptoms, and for anyone in a class where there was a positive case.
But teacher Lydia Howrilka, of a UFT caucus called UFT Solidarity, said it’s not enough and has filed a lawsuit asking a judge for an emergency order to stop schools from opening.
“If the mayor wanted do it right, he should have made the testing to be opt out. That means you, you are automatically getting tested unless your parent goes out of their way and opts you out,” Howrilka said.
Adams said only the governor can mandate testing. Parent Heather Clarke said she was just notified of a positive case in her son’s class, from before the holidays.
“To stop the spread last year, we closed schools when it was 5%. Now we’re at almost 30% and we’re doing nothing for respiratory illnesses when New York City children overwhelmingly have asthma as a health disability,” Clarke said.
Our Lady Queen of Angels is one of several private city schools postponing in-person learning until at least Wednesday, requiring parents provide a negative test result or vaccine card before returning.
In Westchester County, Yonkers and New Rochelle will go remote the entire first week to allow time for testing before returning, and in New Jersey nearly a dozen Hudson County school districts are doing the same.MORE NEWS: New York City Teachers' Union Expresses Concern Over School COVID-19 Testing Protocols, Says Remote Learning May Have To Happen
Paterson and Newark public schools-will keep kids at home until at least Jan. 14.