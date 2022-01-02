NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams delivered his first address as mayor of New York City on Saturday.

Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor in Times Square minutes after the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Click here to watch the swearing-in ceremony.

Adams said he wanted to be sworn into office in Times Square to show the world “New York is not closed.”

Early in his remarks, Adams recognized nurses, educators and other essential workers for their efforts during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“These past two years, our city workers, including educators, agency personnel, and all the women and men who keep New York running have made sacrifices for their city again and again,” said Adams.

As the Omicron variant spreads, Adams continued to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

“The crisis tells us that it is in charge, that it is in control. The crisis wants to tell us we can be happy, when we can be sad, when we can work and how we can enjoy our city,” Adams said. “But there’s one thing everyone knows about New Yorkers. We don’t like anyone telling us what to do.”

“We will not be controlled by crises,” Adams said. “Getting vaccinated is not letting the crisis control you.”

Adams said past city governments were “dysfunctional” and contributed to crises before COVID, like economic inequality, racial injustice, poor schools and crime.

“I will make our city better every day by making our city government better every day. That does not just mean grand plans and proposals. It means weeding out the waste and eliminating the inefficiencies. It’s about accountability. This may seem like an obvious approach, but it is so practical that it has been forgotten, and now is the time to be radically practical,” Adams said.

Adams said his administration will be “laser-focused” on tackling the coronavirus and devote more resources to tame violent crime.

