By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! After some more steady rain moving through overnight, things will become “showery” for the second half of the weekend. It’ll still be mostly cloudy, but a lot of the day will be dry with just scattered lingering showers ahead of the cold front.

Highs today are mild once again, topping out in the mid 50s for many. Then get ready for temps to plunge tonight!

By the time we wake up Monday, wind chills will be in the teens and even single digits for some far N&W. Temps into Monday afternoon struggle to get much above the low 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s all day. We’re watching a storm offshore that could brush coastal areas to the south with some light snow. We’ll keep our eyes on it.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!