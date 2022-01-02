NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man crossing the street died after being struck by an FDNY ambulance Sunday in the Bronx, police said.
It happened at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and East Gun Hill Road around 1:20 a.m.
An investigation determined the victim, 56, was crossing East Gun Hill Road as the ambulance driver was making a left turn off Dekalb Avenue and was struck.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not immediately release his identity.
The crash remains under investigation, but criminal charges are not expected at this time, according to police.