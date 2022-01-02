NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father.
The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.
Joseph Leone, 57, was arrested and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
