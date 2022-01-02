CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father.

The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

Joseph Leone, 57, was arrested and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 1.

