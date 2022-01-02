CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork)New Jersey’s first lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said Sunday.

Gov. Murphy and the rest of the couple’s family tested negative, but will be regularly tested over the next few days, a statement said.

The governor and first lady were tested “due to a recent known non-family contact in their home,” according to the governor’s office.

Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and boosted.

Monday’s scheduled COVID briefing will be virtual, the governor’s office said.

