TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s first lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said Sunday.
Gov. Murphy and the rest of the couple’s family tested negative, but will be regularly tested over the next few days, a statement said.READ MORE: NYPD: Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By FDNY Ambulance At Bronx Intersection
The governor and first lady were tested “due to a recent known non-family contact in their home,” according to the governor’s office.READ MORE: Increased COVID Testing Crucial Under Mayor Adams' Plan For NYC Schools
Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and boosted.MORE NEWS: Powerball Jackpot Goes Up To $522 Million After No One Wins Top Prize On New Year's Day
Monday’s scheduled COVID briefing will be virtual, the governor’s office said.