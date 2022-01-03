NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Brooklyn flower shop at gunpoint on New Year’s Day.
It happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Flores Con Amor on Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.
Police said a 17-year-old girl was behind the counter when the suspect walked in with a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

The employee opened the cash register, and the man reached inside to steal $30, police said.
Surveillance video shows him running off with the gun and cash in hand.
The girl was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.