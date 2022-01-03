MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – South Jersey is getting the brunt of the snow moving into our area.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, snow has been coming down since midmorning. It’s not sticking, but it is causing moderate flooding in Manasquan and other areas.

Locals say this is nothing new, and they are prepared.

This woman shoveling says the snow is heavy @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uOl7AX46Mq — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 3, 2022

A dozen or so plows stood ready at the Monmouth rest stop, prepared for the winter storm.

It hit southern New Jersey first, coming up the coast. Down in Cape May, wet, heavy snow coated the streets and cars.

Nancy Romero dusted off her car with a broom.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Romero said. “I don’t think we had a snow like this in four years.”

The snow started coming down in Monmouth County around 10:30 a.m. Light flakes blew in the wind as some braved a walk down the middle of the street. The sides of Fourth Avenue and Brielle Road flooded.

“We’re used to it,” said Manasquan resident Cindy Groves.

“There is a new moon high tide and we have a storm,” Baker said.

“Right, so it’s going to come up. It was worse two hours ago, up in our yard, through our driveway. We had to wait a couple of hours before we could get into the road. You live here, you learn,” Groves said.

It’s not an island snowstorm without a little bit of tidal flooding! #StoneHarborNJ pic.twitter.com/FOILFDjzCu — Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) January 3, 2022

Most people are familiar with this area moved their cars, but some may have forgotten.

For now, most main roads remain clear.

Video posted to Twitter showed some coastal flooding in Stone Harbor.

Click here to check the current forecast.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.