NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman and her dog were shot to death inside a bodega in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on Dekalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Surveillance video shows the woman inside the store when a man opens fire outside.
Police said she staggered out of the store, where officers found her unconscious on the ground.
The woman, identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa, was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital.
Police said her dog also died.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.