NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot during a carjacking attempt late Monday night in Queens.
Police said the suspect tried to steal the 51-year-old victim's 2021 Audi Q7 and shot him in the chest before taking off in a dark colored sedan.
It happened near 113th Street and 72nd Road in Forest Hills.
The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.