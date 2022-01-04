NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Tuesday, as the post-holiday COVID surge hits the U.S. hard.

The country reported more than one million positive cases in a single day for the first time ever — that’s a global record.

From Washington, D.C. to New York City Hall, leaders continue to fight back against the Omicron variant. As many await the president’s next moves, Mayor Eric Adams is already full steam ahead.

“We must get open,” Adams said Monday.

He urged businesses and Wall Street financial institutions to change their minds about delaying their plans to bring back employees to the office, saying the city can’t run if most people are working remote.

“I need my companies open and operating. You can’t run a city like New York on 30% occupancy in buildings,” he said. “We need to get back to business and open our city.”

More than 67% of city public school students returned to the classroom Monday after the holiday break — slightly higher than on the last day before the break.

The teachers union had pushed for schools to be remote for a few days to allow time for testing.

“Before the break, all teachers heard every day how there was plenty of substitutes and Situation Room was working, and every teacher in New York City knew that was not true,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said. “So now, we try to work with this administration.”

The mayor and schools chancellor said kids are safer at school.

“When there is a case in school, we will test every close contact, isolate positive cases,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks.

In New Jersey, many families are still struggling to book a COVID test after the holidays, and Omicron’s positivity rate is rising so quickly that some districts are pivoting back to remote learning.

Newark Public Schools, the state’s largest system, will be virtual for the next two weeks. Hoboken schools will be until Thursday, allowing students time to get tested before.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he has no intention to shut down school buildings. Instead, he said schools need to continue testing and requiring masks.

“This is what is necessary now to keep our schools safe,” he said Monday.

Back in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is especially concerned about the increase in people being admitted to hospitals with COVID. The latest statewide rate shows a nearly 50% increase.

“Those numbers are rather shocking,” she said.

