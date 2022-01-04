STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Connecticut.
More than 10,600 new cases have been reported since Monday, and 110 people have died.READ MORE: Long Island Grapples With Impact Of The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In The State
The daily positivity rate in the state is nearly 24%.READ MORE: Rutgers University Announces COVID Booster Requirement For All Students, Staff
Despite the increase, Gov. Ned Lamont says keeping children in schools is a top priority.
“I’m really proud of the fact that the vast majority of our schools are open and doing everything they can to keep them open. I know that that’s in the best interest of the kids. We did pretty well when it came to tele-learning last time around, but we also learned the hard way that learning via Zoom is not nearly what it should be when it comes to keeping your kids in the classroom,” he said.MORE NEWS: Monoclonal Antibodies Shortage Has Critics Saying There's Racial Discrimination In Who's Getting Treatment
The governor says more than 620,000 COVID rapid test kits have been distributed to schools and early child care providers.