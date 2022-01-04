NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say robbed a smoke shop in the East Village on New Year’s Day.
It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the Villager Smoke Shop on East 9th Street near Avenue A.
Police say the suspect first asked about some products before showing the store worker a pistol and threatening to kill him.
The suspect stole the employee’s phone and headphones along with about $700 from the register, police said.
The suspect is described as approximately 6’2″, with a light complexion, thin build, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black facemask, a dark dress jacket, a gray dress vest, a white dress shirt, gray pants and black shoes.
