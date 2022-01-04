NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rutgers University says all students and staff are required to get the COVID-19 booster as soon as possible.
The university is updating its COVID protocol ahead of the spring semester.
Students will continue remote classes until Jan. 30.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here