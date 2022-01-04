Breaking NewsSuspect Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Rutgers University says all students and staff are required to get the COVID-19 booster as soon as possible.

The university is updating its COVID protocol ahead of the spring semester.

Students will continue remote classes until Jan. 30.

