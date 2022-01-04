NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.
It took place at around 5 p.m. near East 96th Street and Schenck Street in Canarsie.READ MORE: Albany DA Drops Criminal Charge Against Andrew Cuomo For Allegedly Groping Brittany Commisso
Police are advising people to avoid the area.
READ MORE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Says His Office Won't Prosecute Fare Evasion, Resisting Arrest, Prostitution And More Without An Accompanying Felony Charge
Due to a police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 96th Street and Schenck St in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/FC62aCA5gl
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2022
Sources told CBS2 a suspect was wounded and a weapon was recovered by police. The suspect’s condition was not immediately known.
Two officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for ringing in their ears. They were not shot.MORE NEWS: Mayor Adams Defends Decision To Keep Schools Open As Officials Work To Stay Open Through Omicron
Details as to what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.