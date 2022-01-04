Breaking NewsSuspect Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

It took place at around 5 p.m. near East 96th Street and Schenck Street in Canarsie.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

Sources told CBS2 a suspect was wounded and a weapon was recovered by police. The suspect’s condition was not immediately known.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for ringing in their ears. They were not shot.

Details as to what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

