NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Billy Joel is postponing his upcoming concert at Madison Square Garden due to COVID concerns.

The Jan. 14 show has been rescheduled to Aug. 24.

Joel posted on social media, “Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG.”

