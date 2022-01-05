STORM WATCHWinter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Tri-State Area
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Freezing rain overnight made for slick roadways Wednesday morning.

Commuters should be careful of ice on streets and sidewalks.

Several area schools have delayed openings.

In New Jersey, the Monmouth County sheriff’s office has responded to several crashes with injuries near Eatontown and Tinton Falls. Drivers are urged to avoid the off ramp from Routes 18 to 36 East.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the area until late morning.

As temperatures warm up, the freezing rain will give way to leftover showers this afternoon.

