NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Freezing rain overnight made for slick roadways Wednesday morning.
Commuters should be careful of ice on streets and sidewalks.
Several area schools have delayed openings.
In New Jersey, the Monmouth County sheriff’s office has responded to several crashes with injuries near Eatontown and Tinton Falls. Drivers are urged to avoid the off ramp from Routes 18 to 36 East.
Multiple vehicle accident with injuries in the Eatontown/Tinton Falls area due to the weather. Please stay clear of the off ramp from Routes 18 to 36 East. EMS is on scene. @SheriffGolden cautions all to be aware of black ice. It’s dangerous and deceiving. pic.twitter.com/dUTguxV8qL
— Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) January 5, 2022
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the area until late morning.
As temperatures warm up, the freezing rain will give way to leftover showers this afternoon.
