EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A winter freeze caused major accidents across the area and disrupted schools Wednesday.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, it was a scary morning on the roads in New Jersey. At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 3 in East Rutherford.

A dangerous combination of freezing rain fell onto bitter cold ground, leading to a commuting disaster. A light glaze on the roads was all it took to slow things down.

The Lincoln Tunnel Helix was closed for a while, and cars slid off the Palisades Parkway into ditches.

“There’s a 45 mph limit in effect on both the parkway and turnpike. This is something where folks have to continue to be very, very careful,” Gov. Phil Murphy told WCBS 880 News Radio.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST

CBS2 drone footage captured a ramp off Route 3, which was blocked by a pickup truck that was towing something behind it. It looked like the truck spun out and crashed with multiple cars.

Nearby, other drivers could not make it up a ramp that was too slick.

Another overpass on Route 3 was blocked by police, ambulances, a large UPS truck and multiple cars facing different directions.

Cones also blocked a white van that spun out on a ramp from Route 21 in Nutley. The driver said he was driving cautiously when he suddenly hit black ice.

“I was driving normally, and suddenly… the car just moved, like, ‘wap, wap, wap… boom,'” said Thales Coster. “Split of second.”

Multiple vehicle accident with injuries in the Eatontown/Tinton Falls area due to the weather. Please stay clear of the off ramp from Routes 18 to 36 East. EMS is on scene. @SheriffGolden cautions all to be aware of black ice. It’s dangerous and deceiving. pic.twitter.com/dUTguxV8qL — Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) January 5, 2022

Route 4 in Teaneck was at a standstill. A school bus and other vehicles could be seen on the side of the road spinning their wheels.